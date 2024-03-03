Top track

Don't Ring Me Up

Protex / Crimps / Mystery Girl

Deep Cuts
Sun, 3 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsMedford
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Protex (Belfast, IRE)

Crimps

Mystery Girl (Albany, NY)

at Deep Cuts

Doors 6pm, music at 7pm

$20 | 18+

This is an 18+ event
Presented by No Norms
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Protex

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

