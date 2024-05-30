Top track

Com Truise - VHS Sex

Com Truise

1720
Thu, 30 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Com Truise

Dabbling as a DJ with a number of aliases before locking on to Com Truise, the New York native has curated a fascinating niche over the decades. His synth-laced expansive sound palettes recall the great science fiction soundtracks of the ’80s, and Joy Divi Read more

Event information

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 1720.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Com Truise

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

