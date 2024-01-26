DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paddy Young + Ed Night Experiment w/ Each Other

Star in Shoreditch (previously Road Trip & The Workshop)
Fri, 26 Jan, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join Edinburgh Comedy Award nominees Paddy Young & Ed Night for a double bill of brand new material and experimentation at RODEO Comedy!

Paddy Young:

'Young is surely on the road to stardom' ★★★★★ Rolling Stone

'One of British comedy’s most intriguing n...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by RODEO!
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paddy Young, Ed Night

Venue

Star in Shoreditch (previously Road Trip & The Workshop)

243 Old St, Hoxton, London EC1V 9EY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

