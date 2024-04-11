Top track

Eliasse Release Party

Blonde Venus
Thu, 11 Apr, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ne dites plus blues comorien ni rock de l’océan Indien : Eliasse est ZANGOMA !Ce concept musical créé par Baco, célèbre musicien comorien, vient nommer la rencontre des musiques occidentales et des musiques comoriennes et indo-océaniques. Son rock zangoma,...

Tout public
Présenté par TRAFIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eliasse

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:00 pm

