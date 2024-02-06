DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sofia Coppola Lecture by Claire Marie Healy

The London EDITION
Tue, 6 Feb, 7:30 pm
TalkLondon
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DAUGHTER MOTHER BABY GIRL

A LECTURE ON SOFIA COPPOLA BY CLAIRE MARIE HEALY

Was the teenage Sofia a high school mean girl? Why was her home office so messy in the year 2000? And wait: did Sofia Coppola’s early filmography predict the internet as we now ex...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The London EDITION

10 Berners St, Fitzrovia, London W1T 3NP, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

