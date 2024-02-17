DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Green House Sound: Junior Simba & Timothy B

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£5.67
About

We're excited to welcome Green House Sound, taking over Ninety One on Saturday, 17th February. DJs Junior Simba & Timothy B will be spinning through house, electronic & dance music of all flavours.

ABOUT GREEN HOUSE SOUND

Green House Sound is host to a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Junior Simba

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

