Top track

Beams - Morning Waits

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wavelength Winter Festival 2024 Night 1 ft. Beams

Hugh's Room Live
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Beams - Morning Waits
Got a code?

About

Wavelength Winter Festival 2024
Feb. 29 to March 2 - Toronto
"East to West"

This ticket is valid for entry only on Thursday, Feb. 29
Full festival passes available here: https://link.dice.fm/Yb85a495b361

Wavelength Music goes “East to West” across...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Wavelength Music in partnership with the City of Toronto's Music Office.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Just Prince, Beams

Venue

Hugh's Room Live

296 Broadview Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2G7, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.