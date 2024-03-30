DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Soul Session - The Easter Special
Saturday 30th March 2024
Location: The Steel Yard. 13-16 Allhallows Lane, London EC4R 3UL (Short Walk From Monument & Cannon St Stations)
10PM - 6AM
Line up to be announced soon
Last entry 3AM
21 +
A Note on Photos/...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.