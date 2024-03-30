DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soul Session - The Easter Special

The Steel Yard
Sat, 30 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Soul Session - The Easter Special

Saturday 30th March 2024

Location: The Steel Yard. 13-16 Allhallows Lane, London EC4R 3UL (Short Walk From Monument & Cannon St Stations)

10PM - 6AM

Line up to be announced soon

Last entry 3AM

21 +

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soul Session
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

