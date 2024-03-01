Top track

Subdub x Outlook Origins w/ Iration Steppas & King Original

The Steel Yard
Fri, 1 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.33

About

Subdub comes to London's Steel Yard to celebrate their 25th anniversary as part of the Outlook Origins Festival club tour.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Free From Sleep
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Iration Steppas

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.