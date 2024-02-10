DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Chicago, in honor of Mardi Gras weekend, join us for Jazz & Gumbo night at Bronzeville Winery. Live jazz trio by the Micah Collier Trio w/ Mardi Gras themed drink specials and gumbo available for purchase. Doors open at 9pm. Must be 21+ to enter.
Party Si...
