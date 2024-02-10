DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jazz & Gumbo Night

Bronzeville Winery
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
From $22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chicago, in honor of Mardi Gras weekend, join us for Jazz & Gumbo night at Bronzeville Winery. Live jazz trio by the Micah Collier Trio w/ Mardi Gras themed drink specials and gumbo available for purchase. Doors open at 9pm. Must be 21+ to enter.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Afrotrak.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Bronzeville Winery

4420 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60653, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
100 capacity

