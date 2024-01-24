DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Barrel #1 Turns 4!

Judson & Moore Distillery
Wed, 24 Jan, 6:00 pm
Food & drinkChicago
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Barrel #1 is turning 4!! And turning 4 is a big deal if you’re a whiskey – no longer required to have an age statement, eligible for the esteemed “Bottled in Bond” designation, and old enough to meet the commonly lauded minimum age required to reach balanc...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Judson & Moore Distillery
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Judson & Moore Distillery

3057 North Rockwell Street, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.