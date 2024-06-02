Top track

Youth Fountain - My Mental Health

Youth Fountain / Action/Adventure / Carpool

Cobra Lounge
Sun, 2 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$28.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Youth Fountain

Youth Fountain is a Canadian, Emo / Pop-Punk solo project from Tyler Zanon of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Youth Fountain
Action/Adventure
Carpool

17+
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carpool, Action/Adventure, Youth Fountain

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

