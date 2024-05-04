Top track

Framework presents Keinemusik Los Angeles

Exposition Park
Sat, 4 May, 5:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$131.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Keinemusik and Framework are bringing the Peace Kloud to Exposition Park for its' City of Angels debut on May 4th. Support by Andre Power.

For table reservations please contact: reservations@thisisframework.com

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Framework
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Keinemusik, Andre Power

Venue

Exposition Park

700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles, California 90037, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

