Metalland Sky Metal Fest 2024 | 3 Agosto

Casilino Sky Park
Sat, 3 Aug, 4:30 pm
GigsRoma
About

Soundsrock Agency, Metalland e Casilino Sky Park sono liete do annunciare la nuova edizione del Metalland Sky Park '24

Sul palco alcune realtà tra le più importanti a livello nazionale e internazionale.

Sabato 3 Agosto due delle più importanti band power...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fusolab in collaborazione con SoundsRock Agency

Lineup

Vision Divine, Secret Sphere

Venue

Casilino Sky Park

Viale della Bella Villa, 94, 00172 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open4:30 pm

