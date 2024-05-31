Top track

Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers - Abasement Tapes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Johnny Dynamite, Snoozer, Ronnie Stone

Ortlieb's
Fri, 31 May, 7:30 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers - Abasement Tapes
Got a code?

About

Tickets for our May 31st show with Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers, Snoozer, Ronnie Stone, and Sunday Evening Drive at Ortlieb's. See you at the gig!

Venue is not wheelchair accessible.

21+
Presented by 4333 Collective.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Johnny Dynamite and the Bloodsuckers, Snoozer

Venue

Ortlieb's

847 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19123, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.