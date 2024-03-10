Top track

Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy return to Providence

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sun, 10 Mar, 6:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy has built a solid grassroots following with their energetic live show and ability to fit on bills ranging from bluegrass to punk; rockabilly to ska.
Thoughtful songwriting is delivered through dynamic arrangements and unconv...

This is an 18+ event
Intrinsic Events and Askew Bar & Lounge Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carrie Nation & the Speakeasy

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

