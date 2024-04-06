Top track

Momento Perfetto

Una Cosetta Cosi- Ghemon

Officine Cantelmo
Sat, 6 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsLecce
From €18.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il nuovo progetto di Ghemon è uno spettacolo che porta sullo stesso palco musica,stand-up comedy e storytelling.Partito dal mondo hip hop, del quale è diventato uno dei più apprezzati artisti, negli anni hapoi reso il suo stile unico, mescolando soul, rap...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Molly Arts Live.

Lineup

Ghemon

Venue

Officine Cantelmo

Viale Michele De Pietro 8a, 73100 Lecce provincia di Lecce, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

