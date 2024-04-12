DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DONNY McCASLIN with Jason Lindner, Jonathan Maron & Nate Wood

The Century Room
Fri, 12 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($30-$40 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Donny McCaslin is best known as the saxophonist on David Bowie’s last album, Blackstar, but the noted composer and bandleader has released a dozen albums over his genre-defying, Grammy-nominated career. He brings his electric qu...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

