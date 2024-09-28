DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Frank and Walters are a pop/rock trio hailing from Cork City, Ireland. They rose to prominence in the early 90s, achieving chart success as part of a movement of young, upbeat guitar pop bands that also included the likes of Inspiral Carpets (with whom...
Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.
