DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
THE BIG QUEER VALENTINES RAVE
THIS VALENTINES IS GOING TO BE INCREDIBLE WHETHER YOU ARE SINGLE OR NOT.
WE WILL BE GRACING YOU WITH THE BEST, BANGING QUEER SELECTAAAAS FROM IN N AROUND BRIGHTON
HOSTED BY @SPOTLIGHT.EVENTS_
GET READY TO MOVE YOUR HIPS N...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs