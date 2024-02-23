Top track

Heems - Step

Heems

Baby's All Right
Fri, 23 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
Selling fast
$26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A rapper, visual artist, record label owner, Punjabi-American, and native New Yorker, Himanshu "Heems" Suri launched his solo career while still a member of his old crew, . Heems formed the alternative hip-hop group with some friends in 2008, the same year...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Move Forward Music.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Heems, Lapgan

Venue

Baby's All Right

146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

