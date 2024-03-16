Top track

GAWP - Aphrodisiac

GAWP

Space Banana
Sat, 16 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsBoise
From $26.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About GAWP

Having previously toured and released under different guises

and styles, GAWP is certainly no stranger to the music

industry.

As a result of a lifetime in the studio perfecting his craft and

being mindful to only put out music of the highest standard, Read more

Event information

Join us as we welcome GAWP to Space Banana for an exclusive 75 min set.

BEARKAT will open.

Kissay will close.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Half Weekend.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GAWP

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

