DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Toxhards with the Retro Cowgirl

The Ballroom at Spiderhouse
Fri, 10 May, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$20.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Bio:

Rising above the smog-filled hellscape of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley is the sweet, sultry sound of The Toxhards - half power-pop, half prog, half rock theatre. The Toxhards are perhaps most recognizable for their high-energy-depression-with-a-s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Colt Classic Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Toxhards, Retro Cowgirl

Venue

The Ballroom at Spiderhouse

2906 Fruth Street, Austin, Texas 78705, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.