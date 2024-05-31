DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Requiem presents... Ceremony (Goth/Alt clubnight!)

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
PartyNottingham
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rough Trade Nottingham are very excited to announce the Requiem presents... Ceremony. The go to Goth / Industrial / Alt club night like alll the Requiem nights we love but with a modern, younger twist.

A free entry club night with hostess Lady D hosting p...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

