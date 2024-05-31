DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade Nottingham are very excited to announce the Requiem presents... Ceremony. The go to Goth / Industrial / Alt club night like alll the Requiem nights we love but with a modern, younger twist.
A free entry club night with hostess Lady D hosting p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.