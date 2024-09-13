Top track

St. Paul & The Broken Bones - Apollo

St Paul and the Broken Bones

Miami Beach Bandshell
Fri, 13 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $46.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Founded in Birmingham, Alabama in 2011, St. Paul & the Broken Bones is an eight-piece soul music ensemble. The band is touring in support of their new LP, Angels In Science Fiction, which adds a dose of shadowy psychedelia, summertime funk and intricate, e...

All ages
Presented by The Rhythm Foundation, Inc..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

St Paul and the Broken Bones

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

