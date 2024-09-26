DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

John Maus

Astra Kulturhaus
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€27.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

John Maus ist ein wahrhaft rätselhafter Musiker. Er hat den kalten Minimalismus des Synthie-Pop in einen Mantel aus unendlicher Bedeutung, echter Anmut und absurdem Humor verwandelt, den er seit 2006 auf drei Alben präsentiert hat. Seine Musik ist eine höc...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Greyzone Concerts & Promotion.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

