THE LEMON TWIGS

Sala Copérnico
Tue, 28 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Lemon Twigs

As theatrical as they are referential, The Lemon Twigs are indie rock brother duo Brian and Michael D'Addario. Based in Long Island, the pair's vintage sound (and look) takes cues from the baroque rock, glam rock and power pop of the '60s and '70s.

Event information

IMPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la compra aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound / IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.c...

Los menores de 16 años pueden acceder acompañados de padre/madre/tutor legal
Organizado por Primavera Tours.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Lemon Twigs

Venue

Sala Copérnico

Calle de Fernández de los Ríos, 67, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

