Lightning-speed punk rock is the forte of Minneapolis’s Off With Their Heads. With a string of heart-rending melodic rock EPs and 7” vinyl singles in the ’00s, the band have maintained their emotional edge with rosier punk offerings in more recent years. S
Minneapolis' OFF WITH THEIR HEADS return to Las Vegas Saturday August 10th at Sinwave! With special guests No Red Alice, Go Bold and Wyatt & The Ashes!
