OFF WITH THEIR HEADS w/ No Red Alice, Go Bold, Wyatt & The Ashes

Sinwave
Sat, 10 Aug, 7:00 pm
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Off With Their Heads

Lightning-speed punk rock is the forte of Minneapolis’s Off With Their Heads. With a string of heart-rending melodic rock EPs and 7” vinyl singles in the ’00s, the band have maintained their emotional edge with rosier punk offerings in more recent years. S Read more

Event information

Minneapolis' OFF WITH THEIR HEADS return to Las Vegas Saturday August 10th at Sinwave! With special guests No Red Alice, Go Bold and Wyatt & The Ashes!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Off With Their Heads

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

