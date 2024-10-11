Top track

Emma Peters - Scoot

Emma Peters

EMB Sannois
Fri, 11 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€28.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tout de suite, c’est le nom de ce deuxième album qui sortira le 7 juin prochain chez Local. Toujours avec sa guitare et accompagnée de ses musiciens, elle fera résonner ses nouvelles chansons sur scène lors d’une tournée qui débutera à l’automne 2024.

Tout public
EMB Sannois
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emma Peters

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Doors open8:30 pm

