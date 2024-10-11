DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tout de suite, c’est le nom de ce deuxième album qui sortira le 7 juin prochain chez Local. Toujours avec sa guitare et accompagnée de ses musiciens, elle fera résonner ses nouvelles chansons sur scène lors d’une tournée qui débutera à l’automne 2024.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.