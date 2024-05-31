Top track

Royal Flush

Bad Rabbits, Proper, Origami Button

The Meadows
Fri, 31 May, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$36.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

In the heartwarming tradition of a classic early 90’s movie, "The Sandlot," Bad Rabbits emerged as a band that defied expectations, broke barriers, and carved their own unique path in the music industry. Formed in 2007, this group of brothers quickly estab...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
The Kingsland Presents
Lineup

Bad Rabbits, Proper., Origami Button

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

