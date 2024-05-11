DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stokes Croft Block Party 2024

Lakota
Sat, 11 May, 12:00 pm
DJBristol
From £28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Stokes Croft Block Party returns! Gert lush

More headline acts than ever before + the biggest brands in the South West.

14 hours across 20+ stages - including brand new venues for 2024

DRUM & BASS | GARAGE | JUNGLE | HOUSE | TECHNO | BREAKS | UK FUNKY |...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lakota.
Venue

Lakota

6 Upper York St, Bristol BS2 8QN, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

