DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Will Carlisle Album Release Show with special guest Harvest

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 9 May, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Will Carlisle Album Release Show with special guest Harvest live at Eddie's Attic!

Will Carlisle

Will Carlisle is an Atlanta-based songwriter and artist. Favoring explorative lyrics and an unorthodox production style, he aims to write songs from a point...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.