Anamorphose invite Eczodia le 12 et Hadra le 13/07 au château !
Après une première édition magique en 2023, nous vous proposons deux nouvelles soirées électro en plein air les 12 et 13 juillet 2024. Cette année, nous avons fait appel à deux pointures de l...
- Gratuit
- Animé
- Equipé de douches et sanitaires
- Non surveillé mais bienveillant, ne laissez pas d'affaires précieuses dans les tentes.
Sans réservation, arrivée possible dès 16h
