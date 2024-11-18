Top track

Dark Tranquillity - The Last Imagination

Dark Tranquillity

La Rayonne
Mon, 18 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsLyon
€39.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia, présente :

Plongez dans l'univers saisissant de DARK TRANQUILLITY lors de son concert à La Rayonne lundi 18 novembre ! Le groupe culte de Death Metal suédois mené par l’incomparable Mikael Stanne r...

Tout public
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Hiraes, Wolfheart, Moonspell and 1 more

Venue

La Rayonne

7 Rue Henri Legay, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open6:30 pm

