Le groupe punk celtique Flogging Molly annonce un concert à Paris au Bataclan le 27 août 2024. Ayant débuté comme le groupe maison du pub irlandais Molly Malone à Los Angeles et s’étant bâti une fanbase fidèle grâce à ses tournées sans fin, Flogging Molly...
