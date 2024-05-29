DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ILLA + 1ÈRE PARTIE VICTORIA FLAVIAN

Les Trois Baudets
Wed, 29 May, 8:30 pm
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La musique d’Illa est une affaire de métissage. Entre le noir et le blanc des touches du piano sur lequel elle compose tous ses morceaux, l’auteure-compositrice franco-ivoirienne laisse sa voix se promener entre les extrêmes et ne s’interdit rien. Illa nou...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Victoria Flavian, Illa

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:30 pm

