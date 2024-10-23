Top track

Shelf Lives - Fighting That Bitch

Shelf Lives

MOTH Club
Wed, 23 Oct, 7:00 pm
£15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Metropolis Music Presents

Shelf Lives

Plus Special Guests

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yinyang, The Pill, Shelf Lives

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:00 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

