Top track

Gravity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boris Brejcha High Tech Minimal

Pavilhão Carlos Lopes
Sat, 21 Dec, 4:00 pm
DJLisbon
From €27.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gravity
Got a code?

About

Boris Brejcha returns to Lisbon

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Desert Rain Agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Moritz Hofbauer, Deniz Bul, Ann Clue and 1 more

Venue

Pavilhão Carlos Lopes

Pavilhão Carlos Lopes, Av. Sidónio Pais 16, 1070-051 Lisboa, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.