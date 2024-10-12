Top track

Aliocha Schneider - Avant Elle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Festival de Marne : Aliocha Schneider + 1ère partie

Espace culturel André Malraux
Sat, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsIvry-sur-Seine
From €17.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aliocha Schneider - Avant Elle
Got a code?

About

ALIOCHA SCHNEIDER  

Aliocha Schneider captive son public avec des compositions sincères, qui explorent des thèmes universels tels que l'amour, la quête de soi et les émotions profondes. Une voix si singulière, où la fragilité se mêle à l’élégance. Après s...

Tout public
Présenté par FestiVal de Marne.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Espace culturel André Malraux

2 Place Victor Hugo, 94270 Le Kremlin-Bicêtre, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.