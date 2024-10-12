DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CLARA YSÉ
Clara Ysé chanteuse-poétesse, puise son inspiration dans son vécu et ses expériences personnelles, ce qui confère à sa musique une profondeur émotionnelle remarquable. Son talent et sa sensibilité captivent les auditeurs, son style éclectique mê...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.