Top track

Clara Ysé - L’Étoile

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Festival de Marne : Clara Ysé + Xavier Polycarpe

Théâtre Claude Debussy
Sat, 12 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsCréteil
From €17.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Clara Ysé - L’Étoile
Got a code?

About

CLARA YSÉ

Clara Ysé chanteuse-poétesse, puise son inspiration dans son vécu et ses expériences personnelles, ce qui confère à sa musique une profondeur émotionnelle remarquable. Son talent et sa sensibilité captivent les auditeurs, son style éclectique mê...

Tout public
Présenté par FestiVal de Marne.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Théâtre Claude Debussy

116 Avenue Du Général De Gaulle, 94700 Maisons-Alfort, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.