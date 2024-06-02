DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Planet Booty combines live instruments and electronics into a mixtape of pop, R&B, 90’s house, 70’s funk and classic hip-hop that might have been made by your strangely attractive high school gym coach. An unrelenting fountain of energy, showmanship and se
PLANET BOOTY
'SXFNK Tour'
w/ crypto WAVE radio
Sunday, June 2nd, 2024
Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM
All Ages
