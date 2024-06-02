Top track

Not Afraid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PLANET BOOTY 'SXFNK Tour' w/ crypto WAVE radio

Metro Baltimore
Sun, 2 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Not Afraid
Got a code?

About Planet Booty

Planet Booty combines live instruments and electronics into a mixtape of pop, R&B, 90’s house, 70’s funk and classic hip-hop that might have been made by your strangely attractive high school gym coach. An unrelenting fountain of energy, showmanship and se Read more

Event information

PLANET BOOTY

'SXFNK Tour'

w/ crypto WAVE radio

Sunday, June 2nd, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

Planet Booty combines live instruments and electronics into a mixtape of pop, R&B, 90’s house, 70’s funk and classic hip-hop that might h...

All ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Planet Booty

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.