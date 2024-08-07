DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc)

MOTH Club
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc) were the biggest rock band in Zambia in the 1970s and spearheaded a new genre dubbed Zamrock, fusing influences that ranged from the Rolling Stones to Black Sabbath and James Brown and mixing them with traditional Afri...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
W.I.T.C.H., WITCH, WITCH and 1 more

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.