Mdou Moctar + Guest

Petit Bain
Sun, 25 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Chismiten
About Mdou Moctar

Mdou Moctar – or the Hendrix of the Sahara as he is sometimes called – constructed his first instrument out of scrap wood and bicycle parts. His musical talent has endured family disapproval, religious backlash and a sparse upbringing in the desert.

Event information

« Funeral For Justice » est le nouvel album de Mdou Moctar. Enregistré à l’issue de deux années passées à parcourir le monde après la sortie de Afrique Victime en 2019, le quatuor nigérien est en pleine forme. La musique est plus forte, plus rapide et plus...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain & Persona Grata.
Lineup

Mdou Moctar

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

