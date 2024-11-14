DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Depuis la sortie de son premier album Dimanche il y a deux ans, tout a changé pour Emma Peters. Des concerts en France, en Belgique et en Suisse, des millions de streams, les Victoires de la musique : Emma apprend tout, tout de suite. Un tourbillon dans le...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.