Nina Versyp

POPUP!
Wed, 19 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nina Versyp n’a que 23 ans et déjà, sa musique, une pop-folk onirique et vénéneuse, s’échappe de l’ordinaire.

Elle accroche, par son évidence mélodique, efficace mais pas lisse. Son timbre clair, qui impose sa présence physique. Elle intrigue, par ses éla...

Tout public
Présenté par Uni-T Production.
Nina Versyp

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.