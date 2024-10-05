Top track

Sarah McCoy - Beautiful Stranger

Festival de Marne : Sarah McCoy + 1ère partie

La Grange Dîmière
Sat, 5 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsRungis
From €15.41

About

Musicienne américaine de Blues, jazz et soul, Sarah McCoy est un ovni qui offre une vraie performance scénique.

Née en Caroline du Sud en 1985, Sarah McCoy est repérée en 2013, par le documentariste français Bruno Moynié qui, lui propose son premier conce...

Tout public
Présenté par FestiVal de Marne.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Grange Dîmière

41 Rue Du Docteur Maurice Ténine, 94260 Fresnes, France
Doors open8:30 pm

