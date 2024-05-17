Top track

Ozuna, J Balvin, Chencho Corleone - Una Locura

J. Balvin Vs. Bad Bunny Dance Party

El Club Detroit
Fri, 17 May, 10:00 pm
Detroit
From $20.40

About

Hyphy meets house meets cumbia on the dance floor – see you there!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DNA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

