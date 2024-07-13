Top track

ELECTROPARK 24 // SATURDAY DAY FESTIVAL TICKET

Location varie Genova
Sat, 13 Jul, 3:00 pm
GigsGenova
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday Day Festival Ticket valid only for July 13th | Limited quantity

From July 11th to July 14th, Genoa and Tigullio (IT) host the 2024 edition of Electropark, a festival of electronic music and performing arts with the theme "Resonances".

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Forevergreen per Electropark 2024

Lineup

3
Deena Abdelwahed, Courtesy, Alberta Balsam and 3 more

Venue

Location varie Genova

Genoa, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
Doors open3:00 pm

