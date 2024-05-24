Top track

Stone

GLOM / Clementine

Cobra Lounge
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Glom

Glom is an indie-rock band based in Brooklyn, NY by way of Washington, DC. Their sound combines the anthemic choruses of 90s alternative rock, the rich textures of shoegaze, and tight rhythms of late 80s post-punk to create a new yet nostalgic experience.

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

GLOM
w/ special guests Clementine

$18.50 ADV // $22.25 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

All Ages
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Clementine, Glom

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

