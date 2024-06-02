Top track

Jjuujjuu, JMB Motherfuckers & Co., Requiem

Comet Ping Pong
Sun, 2 Jun, 9:00 pm
$22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sunday, June 2nd 2024
jjuujjuu + JMB Motherfuckers & Co. + Requiem
9PM - $18 ADV / $20 DOS - All Ages

JJUUJJUU
Los Angeles, CA
https://jjuujjuu.bandcamp.com/

In 2011, after ten years of touring as a bass player, Pirrone borrowed an SG and a DL4,...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

JJUUJJUU

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

